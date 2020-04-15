President promises support to all citizens of Kyrgyzstan

The President promises support for everyone during the fight against the pandemic. He stated this at a parliament meeting today.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that no one will be left without support in the current situation.

«One of the most pressing today’s tasks is to help people in need. All mechanisms of social protection from the state will be used. We will solve the issue of providing our citizens from vulnerable segments of the population with food. Pensions, benefits and salaries will be preserved and paid on time. The government has an opportunity to use all the necessary reserves,» he said.

The head of state explained that Kyrgyzstan did not have «a safety bag» in reserve. Therefore, it had to turn to international partners.

«Delivery of assistance has begun. Over the past two years, the budget deficit has been reduced, we controlled the volume of external debt, did not allow its increase. Favorable tax conditions were created for entrepreneurs; economic activity was observed. In 2018, the country’s GDP grew by 3.5 percent, and in 2019 — by almost 5 percent. The volume of lending to businesses has risen sharply,» he said.

The President expressed confidence that people will cope with problems and difficulties together.