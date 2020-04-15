President of Kyrgyzstan asks people to demonstrate high civil responsibility

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov called on all citizens to high civil responsibility. He stated this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

The head of state noted that the only effective weapon of society for protection against coronavirus is strict adherence to sanitary and hygienic requirements and strict discipline.

«We currently need to demonstrate high civil responsibility and strict discipline. World practice shows that underestimation of risk can lead to a threat not only to health, but also to human life. I urge you to cohesion and unity for the sake of the future of our state, for the future of our children,» the President addressed the people.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the health of the whole society and every compatriot first of all mean a lot for him as the head of state.

«We are faced with the task of preserving the lives of people, despite economic losses. I am sincerely grateful to our wise people for the fact that, understanding the emergency of the situation, they, for the most part, keep discipline,» he said.