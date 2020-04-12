12:34
USD 77.80
EUR 85.13
RUB 1.05
English

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Thailand ask authorities for help

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who stuck in Thailand, ask the authorities for help. Maksat Malabaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he worked as a tour guide in Bangkok and managed to return to his homeland. He spent 14 days in observation unit and tested negative for COVID-19. But his wife Christina is still in Thailand. She arrived there on a student visa and was supposed to fly out on March 27, but the flight was canceled, like all the subsequent ones.

«Moreover, it was impossible to buy tickets. There was not any or they cost huge amount of money. At least 20 citizens of Kyrgyzstan also stuck in Bangkok together with his wife. Finances are running out, visa expires. Since our diplomatic missions neither in Thailand nor in Malaysia helped them, people turned to the consulate of Kazakhstan. They agreed to take them to Ust-Kamenogorsk together with the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» Maksat Malabaev told.

He added that the plane should take off on April 13 and will fly through Indonesia and Vietnam, where it will also pick up citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. «But the problem is that our Foreign Ministry does not give an answer whether they can organize a bus to take the Kyrgyzstanis out of Ust-Kamenogorsk. People are repeatedly at risk,» Maksat Malabaev said.

In addition to Thailand, 150 Kyrgyzstanis cannot leave Novosibirsk. Compatriots ask the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to organize a charter flight and evacuate them.
link: https://24.kg/english/149878/
views: 59
Print
Related
Volleyball player from Kyrgyzstan becomes champion of Thailand
Kyrgyzstanis vacationing in Thailand outside Pabuk tropical storm area
Begimai Karybekova to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe 2018
Kyrgyzstani detained at airport with over 10 kg of silver jewelry from Thailand
Kyrgyzstani Ayzhan Syezdbekova becomes Asian Chess Champion
Kyrgyzstani Islam Baisynov becomes Asian Chess Champion
Popular
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
12 April, Sunday
12:14
At least 63 doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan At least 63 doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:10
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Thailand ask authorities for help
11:55
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
11 April, Saturday
17:15
Losses of Kyrgyzstan’s budget to exceed 30 bln soms by the end of 2020
17:07
Coronavirus pandemic: UK extends visas of Kyrgyzstanis
17:03
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise has new director
16:54
Mobile bank cash desks began to work in housing estates of Bishkek
16:47
Five observation units operate permanently in Bishkek