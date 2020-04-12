Citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Thailand ask authorities for help

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who stuck in Thailand, ask the authorities for help. Maksat Malabaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he worked as a tour guide in Bangkok and managed to return to his homeland. He spent 14 days in observation unit and tested negative for COVID-19. But his wife Christina is still in Thailand. She arrived there on a student visa and was supposed to fly out on March 27, but the flight was canceled, like all the subsequent ones.

«Moreover, it was impossible to buy tickets. There was not any or they cost huge amount of money. At least 20 citizens of Kyrgyzstan also stuck in Bangkok together with his wife. Finances are running out, visa expires. Since our diplomatic missions neither in Thailand nor in Malaysia helped them, people turned to the consulate of Kazakhstan. They agreed to take them to Ust-Kamenogorsk together with the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» Maksat Malabaev told.

He added that the plane should take off on April 13 and will fly through Indonesia and Vietnam, where it will also pick up citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. «But the problem is that our Foreign Ministry does not give an answer whether they can organize a bus to take the Kyrgyzstanis out of Ust-Kamenogorsk. People are repeatedly at risk,» Maksat Malabaev said.

In addition to Thailand, 150 Kyrgyzstanis cannot leave Novosibirsk. Compatriots ask the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to organize a charter flight and evacuate them.