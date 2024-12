The first direct flight from Bishkek to Phuket (Thailand) was operated on December 5. The press service of Manas International Airport reported.

Flights will be operated weekly on Thursdays and will continue until February 27.

A new route will be also opened from December 26 — a direct flight from Bishkek to Phu Quoc (Vietnam). This opens up new opportunities for Kyrgyzstanis planning winter travel.