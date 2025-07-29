Thailand and Cambodia agree to unconditional ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. DW reported.

The agreement will come into force at midnight on July 28 local time, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after talks between the leaders of the two countries, which took place at his residence.

Clashes on the border between Thailand and Cambodia have been going on for several days. The cause was the escalating conflict over the disputed territory around the Preah Vihear temple complex. The death toll reached the dozens of people. On July 26, the media reported that the fighting had approached the popular seaside resort of Pattaya.

On July 27, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia were ready to meet for talks.