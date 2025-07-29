09:06
USD 87.30
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.10
English

Thailand and Cambodia agree to unconditional ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. DW reported.

The agreement will come into force at midnight on July 28 local time, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after talks between the leaders of the two countries, which took place at his residence.

Clashes on the border between Thailand and Cambodia have been going on for several days. The cause was the escalating conflict over the disputed territory around the Preah Vihear temple complex. The death toll reached the dozens of people. On July 26, the media reported that the fighting had approached the popular seaside resort of Pattaya.

On July 27, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia were ready to meet for talks.
link: https://24.kg/english/337770/
views: 119
Print
Related
Conflict between Thailand and Cambodia: Kyrgyzstan hopes for prompt ceasefire
Thailand-Cambodia conflict: MFA urges Kyrgyzstanis to exercise caution
Visa-free regime with Thailand for holders of diplomatic passports approved
Ice Hockey World Championship (U20): Kyrgyzstan loses to Thailand
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
Ex-MP Shailoobek Atazov participates in Muay Thai tournament in Thailand
Kyrgyzstani suspected of raping Thai sauna worker in Phuket
Opportunities of halal industry and tourism of Kyrgyzstan presented in Thailand
Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel
Asian Football Cup: National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Thailand
Popular
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
29 July, Tuesday
09:03
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade coo...
08:43
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
08:23
Thailand and Cambodia agree to unconditional ceasefire
08:17
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his stepdaughter
08:06
Illegal buildings to be demolished on Profsoyuznaya Street in Bishkek
28 July, Monday
19:07
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:18
Denis Petrashov takes third place at World Aquatics Championships
17:13
Part of Bishkek to have no hot water on July 30 – August 6
17:06
Number of registered unemployed in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 21.9 percent
16:59
Heating network repair: Frunze-Gogol intersection in Bishkek to be closed