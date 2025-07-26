Conflict between Thailand and Cambodia: Kyrgyzstan hopes for prompt ceasefire

Kyrgyzstan is closely monitoring with concern the developments along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service reports.

The ministry noted that, based on Kyrgyzstan’s friendly relations with the peoples of both countries, the republic hopes the parties will achieve peace as soon as possible.

«We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from hostilities that could further escalate the armed conflict and lead to civilian casualties, and return to dialogue to find a peaceful resolution at the negotiating table,» the statement reads.

The ministry also asks citizens of Kyrgyzstan temporarily or permanently residing in Cambodia and Thailand to take precautionary measures and closely follow the recommendations of local authorities and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Malaysia.

In case of emergencies, Kyrgyzstanis can contact the Kyrgyz Embassy in Kuala Lumpur at +996500244610 (WhatsApp) or reach the MFA hotline at +996999312002 (WhatsApp).

The conflict escalated after Thailand claimed that Cambodian forces had used drones for reconnaissance and fired multiple rocket launchers into Thai territory. Fighting is ongoing along the border, with troops being deployed and the Royal Thai Air Force conducting airstrikes on Cambodian territory.

Authorities in Thailand’s Surin Province reported that Cambodia shelled one of its villages, killing two local residents. The Thai army also stated that Cambodian troops opened fire, injuring two Thai soldiers.

Meanwhile, a representative of Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense said that Thai forces carried out an unprovoked incursion, and Cambodian troops responded in self-defense.