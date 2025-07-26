10:19
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Conflict between Thailand and Cambodia: Kyrgyzstan hopes for prompt ceasefire

Kyrgyzstan is closely monitoring with concern the developments along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service reports.

The ministry noted that, based on Kyrgyzstan’s friendly relations with the peoples of both countries, the republic hopes the parties will achieve peace as soon as possible.

«We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from hostilities that could further escalate the armed conflict and lead to civilian casualties, and return to dialogue to find a peaceful resolution at the negotiating table,» the statement reads.

The ministry also asks citizens of Kyrgyzstan temporarily or permanently residing in Cambodia and Thailand to take precautionary measures and closely follow the recommendations of local authorities and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Malaysia.

In case of emergencies, Kyrgyzstanis can contact the Kyrgyz Embassy in Kuala Lumpur at +996500244610 (WhatsApp) or reach the MFA hotline at +996999312002 (WhatsApp).

The conflict escalated after Thailand claimed that Cambodian forces had used drones for reconnaissance and fired multiple rocket launchers into Thai territory. Fighting is ongoing along the border, with troops being deployed and the Royal Thai Air Force conducting airstrikes on Cambodian territory.

Authorities in Thailand’s Surin Province reported that Cambodia shelled one of its villages, killing two local residents. The Thai army also stated that Cambodian troops opened fire, injuring two Thai soldiers.

Meanwhile, a representative of Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense said that Thai forces carried out an unprovoked incursion, and Cambodian troops responded in self-defense.
link: https://24.kg/english/337584/
views: 152
Print
Related
Thailand-Cambodia conflict: MFA urges Kyrgyzstanis to exercise caution
Visa-free regime with Thailand for holders of diplomatic passports approved
Ice Hockey World Championship (U20): Kyrgyzstan loses to Thailand
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
Ex-MP Shailoobek Atazov participates in Muay Thai tournament in Thailand
Kyrgyzstani suspected of raping Thai sauna worker in Phuket
Opportunities of halal industry and tourism of Kyrgyzstan presented in Thailand
Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel
Asian Football Cup: National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Thailand
Kyrgyzstan and Thailand to play at Asian Cup
Popular
Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram
Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials
Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn
26 July, Saturday
09:30
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:24
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
09:06
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini
09:00
New head of Information Policy Department of Bishkek City Hall appointed
08:56
Conflict between Thailand and Cambodia: Kyrgyzstan hopes for prompt ceasefire
25 July, Friday
18:28
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan