The youth ice hockey team of Kyrgyzstan played the second match at the World Championship of Group B, Division III, which is taking place in Thailand. The Ice Hockey Federation reported on social media.

The result of the game is 5:2 in favor of the team of Thailand.

In the first round, Kyrgyzstan defeated South Africa with a score 7:2.

The winner of the tournament will advance to Group A of the Division III.