Visa-free regime with Thailand for holders of diplomatic passports approved

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a visa-free regime with Thailand for holders of diplomatic passports. Chairman of the Cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding order.

The document approved the conclusion of the agreement with the government of Thailand on a visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports. It was sent to the Parliament.

Kyrgyzstanis having diplomatic and service passports, as well as holders of diplomatic and official passports of Thailand will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit and stay in the territory of the states parties to the agreement for a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of entry.

Ratification of the document will create favorable conditions for the development of business mobility and simplify the movement of citizens — holders of diplomatic and service/official passports in the territory of the states parties to the agreement, the Cabinet noted.

In September 2024, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Maris Sangiampongsa. They discussed the prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan noted the need for further development of multifaceted cooperation, despite the geographical distance, both between Kyrgyzstan and Thailand and between the regions.

Following the meeting, an agreement was signed on a visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports, which will make a positive contribution to the development of bilateral relations.
