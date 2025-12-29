17:24
Kyrgyzstan and Thailand introduce visa-free travel for diplomatic staff

Kyrgyzstan and Thailand are introducing visa-free travel for diplomatic staff. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Thailand on a mutual visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports will come into force on January 2, 2026.

The document, signed on September 27, 2024 in New York, simplifies the border crossing procedure for official representatives of the two states. The new rules will take effect from the first days of the coming year.

They provide for complete exemption from visa requirements for entry, exit, and temporary stay. Under the terms of the agreement, holders of diplomatic and service (official) passports may stay in the territory of the partner country without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. The introduction of this regime is intended to intensify political dialogue and facilitate the organization of working visits by government officials.
