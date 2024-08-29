Ex-MP Shailoobek Atazov participates in Muay Thai tournament in Thailand

Former member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Shailoobek Atazov participates in a Muay Thai tournament in Bangkok. IBF Muaythai website reports.

His opponent in the heavyweight division is a representative of Thailand — Phanomthed Chiangkhwan.

Their fight will take place on August 29 at 4 p.m. Bishkek time. The participants will compete for the «world professional Muay Thai belt,» IBF Muaythai reports.

On May 8, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan deprived Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate based on a Supreme Court decision. He is considered a supporter of the Matraimovs. Atazov worked as the head coach at RM sports club, which belonged to former customs officer Raimbek Matraimov, who was found guilty of corruption.