13:33
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Ex-MP Shailoobek Atazov participates in Muay Thai tournament in Thailand

Former member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Shailoobek Atazov participates in a Muay Thai tournament in Bangkok. IBF Muaythai website reports.

His opponent in the heavyweight division is a representative of Thailand — Phanomthed Chiangkhwan.

Their fight will take place on August 29 at 4 p.m. Bishkek time. The participants will compete for the «world professional Muay Thai belt,» IBF Muaythai reports.

On May 8, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan deprived Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate based on a Supreme Court decision. He is considered a supporter of the Matraimovs. Atazov worked as the head coach at RM sports club, which belonged to former customs officer Raimbek Matraimov, who was found guilty of corruption.
link: https://24.kg/english/303443/
views: 122
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani suspected of raping Thai sauna worker in Phuket
Opportunities of halal industry and tourism of Kyrgyzstan presented in Thailand
Asian Football Cup: National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Thailand
Kyrgyzstan and Thailand to play at Asian Cup
II CIS Games: Kyrgyzstanis win five bronze medals in Muay Thai
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at World Thai Boxing Championship
36 killed in shooting at daycare center in Thailand
Kyrgyzstani wins Muay Thai Tournament in Singapore
ADB Country Director Kanokpan Lao-Araya: Bishkek is quite cosmopolitan
Kyrgyzstani found hanged at deserted hotel in Phuket
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia
29 August, Thursday
12:45
Supporter of wanted Uzbek crime group leader Salim Boyvocha detained in Batken Supporter of wanted Uzbek crime group leader Salim Boyv...
12:28
Ex-MP Shailoobek Atazov participates in Muay Thai tournament in Thailand
12:18
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan starts preparations for EXPO 2025 in Japan
12:02
Fatal road accident involving Kyrgyzstani occurs in Novosibirsk Oblast
11:55
Position of Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to be introduced in Karelia