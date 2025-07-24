Thailand-Cambodia conflict: MFA urges Kyrgyzstanis to exercise caution

Due to armed clashes on the border between Cambodia and Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan strongly urges citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to refrain from visiting conflict zones in the border areas of the two countries for security reasons.

The Foreign Ministry also asks Kyrgyzstanis temporarily or permanently residing in Cambodia and Thailand to take precautions and closely follow the recommendations of local authorities and the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Malaysia.

In case of emergency, citizens of Kyrgyzstan can contact the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kuala Lumpur by phone +996 500 244610 (WhatsApp) or the hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic +996 999 312002 (WhatsApp).

The conflict escalated after Thailand said that the Cambodian military used drones for reconnaissance and fired multiple rocket launchers at the kingdom’s territory. Fighting is ongoing on the border. Troops are being deployed to the area, and the Thai Air Force is carrying out airstrikes on Cambodian territory.

The authorities of Surin Province in Thailand said that Cambodia fired artillery at one of the settlements, killing two local residents. The Thai army said that Cambodian troops opened fire, injuring two Thai soldiers.

At the same time, a representative of the Cambodian Ministry of Defense said that Thai troops had carried out an unprovoked invasion, and Cambodian forces responded in self-defense.