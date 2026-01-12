18:10
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic (MFA) commented on the collision of the recreational speedboat Korawich Marine 888 and a fishing vessel off the coast of Phuket.

According to the ministry, 55 people were injured as a result of the accident. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Malaysia, together with the Honorary Consul in Thailand, promptly checked the passenger lists and found that two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were on board the speedboat.

Diplomatic staff established direct personal contact with them to clarify the circumstances and assess their health condition.

According to official information, the citizens of Kyrgyzstan did not sustain any bodily injuries during the incident. Their condition is assessed as satisfactory. They declined the offered hospitalization and medical assistance.

The Embassy continues to monitor the situation and remains in contact with those involved. The return of the two citizens to their homeland is scheduled for January 15, 2026.
