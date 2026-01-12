11:54
Speedboat collides with fishing vessel in Thailand: Kyrgyz tourists on board

A speedboat carrying Russian tourists collided with a fishing vessel in Thailand, leaving one person dead.

«According to preliminary information, the speedboat was carrying 33 Russian citizens, as well as citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and a number of other countries. A Russian national born in 2008 died from her injuries. Twenty-three Russian citizens with injuries of varying severity have been hospitalized in several medical facilities in Phuket, where they are receiving medical care,» Russian Consul General in Thailand Egor Ivanov reported.

On January 11, the high-speed boat Korawich Marine 888 collided with the fishing trawler Pichai Samut 1 near Koh Khai Island, close to Phuket. As a result of the collision, the front part of the speedboat was destroyed, causing it to sink. Fifty-two tourists and three crew members ended up in the water.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on or confirmed information regarding injured citizens of Kyrgyzstan.
