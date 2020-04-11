OSCE to provide medical workers of Kyrgyzstan with protective equipment

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek stated that the organization will provide medical workers of Kyrgyzstan with protective equipment for $ 100,000.

It includes disposable medical overalls, N95 respiratory masks, gloves, goggles, non-contact thermometers and other essentials.

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) donated 1,300 protective suits to medical personnel of the Kyrgyz Republic.

There are 339 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 51 of them are doctors.