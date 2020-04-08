17:11
Kyrgyz students in Cyprus ask President for help

Students from Kyrgyzstan, studying in Cyprus, ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov to help them return to their homeland.

They posted their video message on social media.

The students stated that they have repeatedly contacted the Embassy. However, no response was received.

«We study and work in Cyprus. Due to the difficult situation, educational institutions and workplaces are closed now, and food products are growing in price. We cannot pay rent for apartments. We ask you to help. We would like to return to our homeland, but all air communications have been stopped, airports do not work,» the students say.

At least 42 people cannot return from Cyprus to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/149555/
views: 47
