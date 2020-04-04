Sapar Isakov transported to Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov was transported under guard from the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security to Bishkek’s pre-trial detention center 1. His lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov told 24.kg news agency.
The former head of the Cabinet was transported from one center to another yesterday.
Recall, Sapar Isakov was found guilty of corruption during the modernization of the capital’s Heating and Power Plant by two courts. The Sverdlovsky District Court sentenced him to 15 years in prison; the Bishkek City Court upheld this decision.