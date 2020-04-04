18:46
Sapar Isakov transported to Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov was transported under guard from the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security to Bishkek’s pre-trial detention center 1. His lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov told 24.kg news agency.

The former head of the Cabinet was transported from one center to another yesterday.

Bishkek City Court upholds Sapar Isakov’s sentence
«Yesterday, the SCNS duty officer called me and said that Sapar Isakov was transported to еру pretrial detention center 1. Perhaps this is due to the fact that the verdict in the case on modernization of the HPP entered into legal force. However, the case on construction of a hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata is being considered in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. My client could be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center, having chosen a preventive measure for him in the district court,» Nurbek Toktakunov said.

Recall, Sapar Isakov was found guilty of corruption during the modernization of the capital’s Heating and Power Plant by two courts. The Sverdlovsky District Court sentenced him to 15 years in prison; the Bishkek City Court upheld this decision.
