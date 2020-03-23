Bishkek City Court upholds Sapar Isakov’s sentence

The Bishkek City Court sentenced persons involved in the criminal case on modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

The decision of the first instance was amended. Prison term of the former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev was reduced from 15 to 14 years.

The former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court was also upheld concerning the remaining defendants in the case.

Zhantoro Satybaldiev was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

The former head of the HPP modernization group Temirlan Brimkulov and the Commercial Director of Electric Stations, Zholdoshbek Nazarov, were released in the courtroom. Former finance and energy ministers Olga Lavrova and Osmonbek Artykbaev must pay fines.