Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison

Trial of criminal case on repair of the Historical Museum and reconstruction of a hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata has completed in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. It was chaired by a Judge Marat Sydykov.

The court found the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, guilty under the Article 319 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and sentenced him to 18 years in prison.

According to the verdict of the Judge Marat Sydykov, Sapar Isakov was found guilty within the case on the reconstruction of the Historical Museum. He was also found guilty of corruption in the episode on reconstruction of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for each of these two episodes. By partial addition, the court determined a sentence of 16 years in prison. As a result, taking into account previous sentence in the case on reconstruction of the Bishkek HPP, in general, Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 18 years behind bars with serving it in prison colony with a reinforced regime.

Sapar Isakov must also pay the state 247,650,281 soms.

The former head of the Department of Civil Development, Religious and Ethnic Policy of the Presidential Administration, Mira Karybaeva, was found guilty under Article 320 «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The former official must pay the state a fine of 260,000 soms.

In July 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case on illegal use of budget funds allocated for reconstruction of the building and purchase of equipment for the State Historical Museum. Damage to the state amounted to 307,650,000 soms.
