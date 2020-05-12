Former PM of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov to be tested for COVID-19

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov will be tested for coronavirus. He will be convoyed from a prison colony to the pre-trial detention center 1 in Bishkek for testing. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

PCR diagnostics of people under investigation and those waiting for transfer to places of serving their sentences in the pre-trial detention center 1 will start today. Coronavirus tests will also be taken from some convicts, who have been transferred to prison colonies from the pre-trial detention center during the state of emergency and complain of poor health.

«If one of them tests positive for COVID-19, then they will immediately be transferred to the prison colony No. 47, where special rooms are prepared, there are ventilators and a group of qualified doctors,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

Recall, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek found the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov guilty of corruption and sentenced him to 15 years in prison. The Bishkek City Court upheld this decision.