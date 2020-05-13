Sapar Isakov, accused of events in Koi-Tash village test negative for COVID-19

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan took PCR tests from the defendants in the case on the events in Koi-Tash village. Press service of the state agency reported.

Ravshan Dzheenbekov, Farid Niyazov, Farkhad Baabiev, Meerbek Miskenbaev, Rysbek Karypbek uulu, Kanat Sagymbaev, and Kanat Osmonaliev tested negative for COVID-19.

In addition, tests of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov showed a negative result.

Earlier, supporters of the former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Sagymbaev, stated that he allegedly had symptoms of coronavirus. In addition, it became known that the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov was to be transferred from the penal colony to Bishkek’s pretrial detention center 1. His defense expressed concern that he might got infected with COVID-19 at the detention center.