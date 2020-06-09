16:48
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov held in Bishkek

A rally in support of the former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, is held in Bishkek near the building of the Pervomaisky District Court.

About 20 people came to support the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers. They demand to release Sapar Isakov.

The sons of the former head of state, Almazbek Atambayev, Seid and Kadyr, are among the supporters.

Another rally in support of the former head of the Department of Civil Development, Religious and Ethnic Policy of the Presidential Administration, Mira Karybaeva, is also held near the court building.

The court completed consideration of the criminal case on the merits. The state prosecutors ask to imprison the former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov for 20 years with confiscation of property. Prosecutors believe that the former head of the Cabinet is guilty of corruption. In addition, the supervisory body asks the court to fine Sapar Isakov more than 247 million soms.

As for Mira Karybaeva, the state prosecutors ask to fine her 260,000 soms. They want to convict her of abuse of office.

In July 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case on illegal use of budget funds allocated for reconstruction of the building and purchase of equipment for the State Historical Museum. Damage to the state amounted to 307,650,000 soms.
