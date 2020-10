Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather outside Forum building. The former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov, who was released from the prison colony in Moldovanovka village, came there.

The current deputy of the Parliament Anvar Artykov, members of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party Temirlan Sultanbekov and Kunduz Zholdubaeva are also there.

According to the gathered, former president Almazbek Atambayev is not in the building, his whereabouts is unknown.