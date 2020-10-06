Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov released from prison

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, was released from the prison colony in Moldovanovka village. The information was confirmed by his lawyer Zamir Zhooshev.

Recall, Sapar Isakov was convicted of corruption within the cases on modernization of the Historical Museum and the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The former head of the Cabinet was sentenced to 18 years in prison within one case, within another — to 15 years.

He was recently transferred to prison colony No. 27.

It is also reported that Meerbek Miskenbaev has been released.

Relatives of other supporters of the former president gathered near the pretrial detention center 1 and demand to release Farid Niyazov and Kanat Sagynbaev.