08:31
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov released from prison

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, was released from the prison colony in Moldovanovka village. The information was confirmed by his lawyer Zamir Zhooshev.

Recall, Sapar Isakov was convicted of corruption within the cases on modernization of the Historical Museum and the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The former head of the Cabinet was sentenced to 18 years in prison within one case, within another — to 15 years.

He was recently transferred to prison colony No. 27.

It is also reported that Meerbek Miskenbaev has been released.

Relatives of other supporters of the former president gathered near the pretrial detention center 1 and demand to release Farid Niyazov and Kanat Sagynbaev.
link: https://24.kg/english/167761/
views: 144
Print
Related
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov held in Bishkek
Sapar Isakov, accused of events in Koi-Tash village test negative for COVID-19
Former PM of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov to be tested for COVID-19
State Penitentiary Service: Sapar Isakov does not want to talk to his lawyer
Ex- Prime Minister Sapar Isakov convoyed to prison colony No. 8
Sapar Isakov transported to Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1
Bishkek City Court upholds Sapar Isakov’s sentence
Wife of Sapar Isakov gives birth to twin sons
Power engineers’ case: Sapar Isakov refuses to participate in hearings
Popular
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
6 October, Tuesday
07:59
Almambet Shykmamatov becomes acting Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov becomes acting Prosecutor General...
07:51
Three fire brigades, protesters extinguish fire in the White House in Bishkek
07:47
Kursan Asanov becomes commandant of Bishkek
07:34
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov released from prison
07:21
Riots in Bishkek: Sadyr Japarov released from prison colony
5 October, Monday
23:31
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
23:20
Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan intends to meet with party leaders
22:48
Interior Ministry calls on organizers of rally to dismiss their supporters
22:35
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives 14 calls