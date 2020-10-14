Sapar Isakov, Albek Ibraimov not return to prison colony

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov and ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov did not return to places of serving their sentences. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of evasion of punishment.

Riots took place in the capital after the parliamentary elections. On the night of October 6, protesters seized the White House and set it on fire. On the same night, the former president Almazbek Atambayev, people under investigation within the case on events in Koi-Tash village, ex-prime minister Sapar Isakov, and former deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov were released from prison. On the same night, the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who had been approved by parliament members, was released from prison colony.

Almazbek Atambayev was detained and placed in a cell on October 10. He is charged with staging riots. Farid Niyazov and Temirlan Sultanbekov were placed in the temporary detention center. The sons of the former head of state were interrogated and placed under house arrest.

Sapar Isakov and Albek Ibraimov, whom the court released with the wording «for seven days for family reasons», were to come to the State Penitentiary Service yesterday, on October 13.