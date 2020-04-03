Newly appointed Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan speaks against observation units

The newly appointed Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told how he intends to begin his work as the head of the relevant ministry.

«We intend to check efficiency of the available Chinese, Belarusian, Korean express tests and introduce external control to have no false indicators,» he said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health, the Department of Disease Prevention and Sanitary Inspection has a laboratory that procures and distributes the test kits.

«We are currently covering risk groups with the testing. The first, family category includes directly those who were in contact with those who tested positive for coronavirus. The second group are distant relatives who arrived in the country and are under observation,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov informed.

The question is, why should they be in observation units for 14 days? In such a way we create conditions for further spread of infection. Sabirzhan Abdikarimov

«Better let them be at home. We are currently working on an algorithm that will be approved by an order of the Ministry of Health in order to observe the people at the place of their residence. This is much better than keeping them without ideal conditions, in crowded places, feed them and listen to just indignation, since we cannot provide them with home conditions. The number of people in need of testing changes every time. One positive result, for example, showed us 34 contact persons,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health, another major issue that needs to be resolved urgently is the safety of medical workers, because if they fail, then there will be nobody to work.

«We need to train them in the rules of personal hygiene and biological protection. It is necessary to step up work on the local level,» he said.