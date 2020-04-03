10:47
Vladimir Putin extends days off in Russia until the end of April

President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced extension of non-working days across the country due to coronavirus until the end of April. TASS reports.

«The peak of the epidemic in the world has not yet been passed, including in our country. In this regard, I decided to extend the days off until the end of the month, that is, until April 30 inclusive,» Vladimir Putin said in an address to the citizens of the country.

He emphasized that employees should continue receiving their regular pay during the non-working period.
