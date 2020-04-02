European Union to consider assistance options for Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the conversation they discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as measures to combat coronavirus. Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his support over the spread of coronavirus in the EU countries and expressed hope for an early improvement of the epidemiological situation in the world.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov also told about measures taken by the Kyrgyz side to prevent spread of coronavirus and mitigate its negative effects on the economy of Kyrgyzstan. The head of state invited the European side to consider the possibility of providing additional assistance to Kyrgyzstan to minimize the negative consequences of the spread of coronavirus,» the statement says said.

The President of the European Council expressed support for the Kyrgyz side in the fight against this disease and noted that the EU would consider the best options for providing financial support to the country.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.