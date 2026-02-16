18:35
Deputy Cabinet Chairman holds sanctions talks at Munich Security Conference

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Daniyar Amangeldiev, took part in the 62nd Munich Security Conference during a working visit to Germany.

As part of the event, Daniyar Amangeldiev held a series of bilateral meetings and negotiations with:

— Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy;
— Gordan Grlić-Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia;
— Nemanja Starović, Minister of European Integration of Serbia;
— Paolo Zampolli, Special Envoy of the President of the United States for Global Partnerships;
— David O’Sullivan, European Union Special Envoy for Sanctions;
— Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank;
— Jozef Síkela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships;
— Helga Schmid, former Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

During the meetings, the parties discussed cooperation on sanctions-related issues, as well as the promotion of Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2027–2028.
link: https://24.kg/english/362228/
views: 147
