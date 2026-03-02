21:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.50
RUB 1.13
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan denies reports of plans to sue EU

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyzstan has issued an official clarification regarding a publication by the Financial Times that mentioned the possibility of Kyrgyzstan taking legal action against the European Union if sanctions are imposed.

The Cabinet emphasized that this interpretation does not reflect the country’s actual position.

According to the statement, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev discussed only a hypothetical scenario related to the possible introduction of restrictive measures during the interview.

The Cabinet of Ministers notes that Daniyar Amangeldiev’s words were misinterpreted, and the Kyrgyz Republic does not intend or is not preparing to initiate legal proceedings against the European Union.

The Cabinet emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s position remains consistent: the republic acts strictly within the framework of national legislation, its international obligations, and international law. Issues related to export control, compliance with restrictive regimes, and prevention of violations are addressed through coordination and dialogue with international partners, including EU institutions.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
It was noted that contacts between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union are focused on procedural transparency, information exchange, and strengthening regulatory mechanisms. Judicial or confrontational measures are not being considered as part of official policy.

The Cabinet of Ministers reaffirmed that the Financial Times publication does not reflect Bishkek’s actual stance: the Kyrgyz Republic does not intend and is not preparing to take the European Union to court over sanctions related to Russia and remains committed to constructive engagement with the EU.
link: https://24.kg/english/364219/
views: 236
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan ready to challenge possible EU sanctions in court — Financial Times
Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbek Kulubaev outlines Kyrgyzstan’s position on EU secondary sanctions
EU pushes to ban export of machine tools to Kyrgyzstan — Bloomberg
Deputy Cabinet Chairman holds sanctions talks at Munich Security Conference
Kyrgyzstan voices concern over European Union sanctions policy
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
EU intends to expand technical and advisory support to Central Asia
Popular
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
2 March, Monday
20:01
Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance...
19:55
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
19:46
Kyrgyzstan records 7,700 cases of ARVI and influenza for a week
19:38
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
19:32
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement