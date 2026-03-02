Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan denies reports of plans to sue EU

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyzstan has issued an official clarification regarding a publication by the Financial Times that mentioned the possibility of Kyrgyzstan taking legal action against the European Union if sanctions are imposed.

The Cabinet emphasized that this interpretation does not reflect the country’s actual position.

According to the statement, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev discussed only a hypothetical scenario related to the possible introduction of restrictive measures during the interview.

The Cabinet of Ministers notes that Daniyar Amangeldiev’s words were misinterpreted, and the Kyrgyz Republic does not intend or is not preparing to initiate legal proceedings against the European Union.

The Cabinet emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s position remains consistent: the republic acts strictly within the framework of national legislation, its international obligations, and international law. Issues related to export control, compliance with restrictive regimes, and prevention of violations are addressed through coordination and dialogue with international partners, including EU institutions.

It was noted that contacts between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union are focused on procedural transparency, information exchange, and strengthening regulatory mechanisms. Judicial or confrontational measures are not being considered as part of official policy.

The Cabinet of Ministers reaffirmed that the Financial Times publication does not reflect Bishkek’s actual stance: the Kyrgyz Republic does not intend and is not preparing to take the European Union to court over sanctions related to Russia and remains committed to constructive engagement with the EU.