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EU may lift aviation restrictions on Kyrgyzstan in May

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Peter Sorensen, Chairman of the EU Aviation Safety Committee. The main topic of discussion was the possible removal of Kyrgyz airlines from the EU’s aviation blacklist.

The meeting was also attended by Rémi Duflot, the EU Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet Chairman noted that the European side’s visit is of fundamental importance for the country.

He noted that large-scale reforms have been carried out in the aviation industry in recent years, including the establishment of the State Civil Aviation Agency and the implementation of ICAO standards. The compliance rate according to international audits has reached 85.76 percent.

Kasymaliev also reported an increase in passenger traffic from 3.9 million in 2021 to over 6 million in 2025, an increase in the number of flights to 52,000, and the modernization of all 11 airports in the country. Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan has already purchased two Airbus A321 aircraft and plans to expand its fleet.

Peter Sorensen, in turn, noted significant progress in the aviation sector and expressed satisfaction with the work accomplished.

The final decision on removing Kyrgyzstan from the EU aviation security list is expected in May 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/367403/
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