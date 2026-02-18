11:13
EU pushes to ban export of machine tools to Kyrgyzstan — Bloomberg

The European Union’s attempt to introduce measures against foreign ports and banks allegedly used by Russia to sell oil is facing resistance from several member states, which could weaken the EU’s new package of anti-Russian sanctions, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, Brussels’ plans regarding ports in Georgia and Indonesia have drawn cautious reactions from Italy, Greece, Hungary, and Malta. In addition, Italy and Spain have reportedly opposed proposed sanctions against a bank in Cuba, as it is the only institution on the island handling foreign currency transactions and serving EU diplomats and citizens. Some European countries have also expressed reservations about banning maritime services linked to shipments of Russian oil.

Bloomberg further reports that the European Commission is insisting on a ban on exports of machine tools and certain radio equipment to Kyrgyzstan, arguing that such equipment could potentially be used for Russia’s military needs.

It is noted that exports of sanctioned technologies to Kyrgyzstan have increased eightfold since the start of hostilities in Ukraine. At the same time, according to one source, shipments of equipment from Kyrgyzstan to Russia have surged by 1,000 percent, and Bishkek has «done virtually nothing to stop this flow.»

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev stated that Kyrgyzstan is ready to take action if the EU provides evidence of violations of the sanctions regime by Bishkek.

The European Union is expected to adopt its next package of sanctions against Russia on February 24, 2026.

Amid suspicions of sanctions circumvention, companies from several countries, including Kyrgyzstan, have been targeted by EU and U.S. restrictions. In October 2025, the EU added two banks — Tolubay Bank and Eurasian Savings Bank — to its sanctions list. In February 2025, Keremet Bank, previously designated by the United States, was also placed under sanctions by the United Kingdom. Several other Kyrgyz companies are currently under restrictions.
