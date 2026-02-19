10:38
Jeenbek Kulubaev outlines Kyrgyzstan’s position on EU secondary sanctions

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev met with a delegation of the European Parliament, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, interparliamentary dialogue, and the regional agenda.

The Foreign Minister briefed his European colleagues on the political and economic reforms underway in the country, emphasizing their role in ensuring the republic’s sustainable development. In this context, he presented major investment initiatives, including the construction of Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant and China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway.

Kulubaev also expressed interest in attracting advanced European technologies, highlighting the strategic importance of transport connectivity and energy security for the entire region.

The final part of the meeting was held in an open discussion format, during which the minister provided detailed answers to questions from members of the European Parliament on the most sensitive and topical issues. In particular, he clearly outlined Kyrgyzstan’s position on the issue of secondary sanctions, thoroughly explaining the measures taken by the state and reaffirming the country’s unwavering commitment to its international obligations.

In addition, the European lawmakers were given comprehensive comments on current aspects of the regional agenda, including key challenges and initiatives in Central Asia.
