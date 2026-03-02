21:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.50
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan ready to challenge possible EU sanctions in court — Financial Times

Kyrgyzstan intends to challenge in court any potential restrictions imposed by the European Union if Brussels introduces sanctions against Bishkek over alleged re-exports of goods to Russia, the Financial Times reports.

According to the media outlet, the European Commission has proposed banning supplies to Kyrgyzstan of certain goods that could be used in military operations. EU documents refer to so-called dual-use products — including machine tools and electronics used in the production of weapons and drones. Brussels believes that some of these goods are subsequently re-exported to Russia in circumvention of the sanctions regime.

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev told the Financial Times that the republic is making every effort to comply with Western restrictions. According to him, the European Union has not specified concrete steps that Bishkek should take to confirm compliance and prevent restrictive measures.

«This decision will have consequences for our image. If it is adopted, we are ready to challenge it in court,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan has evidence of the measures it has taken, but that the European side «has not proposed appropriate mechanisms for meeting the requirements.»

The deputy head of the Cabinet acknowledged isolated cases of goods transiting to Russia but stressed that the authorities intend to curb such practices. He added that a significant part of the increase in imports from Europe is linked to major contracts, including the construction of hydroelectric power plants in the country.

If adopted, the restrictions could become the first precedent of direct EU trade measures against Kyrgyzstan amid suspicions of circumventing anti-Russian sanctions.
link: https://24.kg/english/364217/
views: 238
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan denies reports of plans to sue EU
Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbek Kulubaev outlines Kyrgyzstan’s position on EU secondary sanctions
EU pushes to ban export of machine tools to Kyrgyzstan — Bloomberg
Deputy Cabinet Chairman holds sanctions talks at Munich Security Conference
Kyrgyzstan voices concern over European Union sanctions policy
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
EU intends to expand technical and advisory support to Central Asia
Popular
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
2 March, Monday
20:01
Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance...
19:55
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
19:46
Kyrgyzstan records 7,700 cases of ARVI and influenza for a week
19:38
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
19:32
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement