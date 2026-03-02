Kyrgyzstan ready to challenge possible EU sanctions in court — Financial Times

Kyrgyzstan intends to challenge in court any potential restrictions imposed by the European Union if Brussels introduces sanctions against Bishkek over alleged re-exports of goods to Russia, the Financial Times reports.

According to the media outlet, the European Commission has proposed banning supplies to Kyrgyzstan of certain goods that could be used in military operations. EU documents refer to so-called dual-use products — including machine tools and electronics used in the production of weapons and drones. Brussels believes that some of these goods are subsequently re-exported to Russia in circumvention of the sanctions regime.

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev told the Financial Times that the republic is making every effort to comply with Western restrictions. According to him, the European Union has not specified concrete steps that Bishkek should take to confirm compliance and prevent restrictive measures.

«This decision will have consequences for our image. If it is adopted, we are ready to challenge it in court,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan has evidence of the measures it has taken, but that the European side «has not proposed appropriate mechanisms for meeting the requirements.»

The deputy head of the Cabinet acknowledged isolated cases of goods transiting to Russia but stressed that the authorities intend to curb such practices. He added that a significant part of the increase in imports from Europe is linked to major contracts, including the construction of hydroelectric power plants in the country.

If adopted, the restrictions could become the first precedent of direct EU trade measures against Kyrgyzstan amid suspicions of circumventing anti-Russian sanctions.