Tourism industry indices may drop to 80 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Tourism industry indices may decline to 80 percent in 2020. The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic Azamat Zhamankulov told.

He noted that this is a difficult issue, it is not yet known when the state of emergency will end and the situation will change.

«We forecast that they will drop to 80 percent this year,» the official said.

He added that the fact how quickly it would be possible to establish and restore contacts with travel agencies abroad and how much visits to Kyrgyzstan would be in demand among their clients is of great importance.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.