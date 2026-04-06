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Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA

An international tourist train operated by German tour company Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH, traveling along the Great Silk Road route through Central Asia, has arrived in Bishkek.

According to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, the train arrived on April 6 at Bishkek-2 railway station. It consists of 12 comfortable carriages and carries more than 60 tourists from Western Europe, North America, and East Asia.

The guests were welcomed with a festive program, including a performance by a musical ensemble and a presentation of Kyrgyz handicrafts. The event was organized with the participation of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu and the Tourism Development Support Fund.

The company noted that strict adherence to the train’s schedule is being maintained, along with conditions ensuring safe and comfortable travel for passengers.

Such tourist routes are expected to help promote Kyrgyzstan as an attractive destination for railway tourism and strengthen the country’s international image.
link: https://24.kg/english/369152/
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