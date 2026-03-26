Kyrgyzstan's tourism sector revenue exceeds $1 billion at year-end 2025

Tourism exports (revenue from hosting foreign tourists) in Kyrgyzstan totaled $1,098.5 billion at year-end 2025. This represents an 8.1 percent increase compared to 2024. A report of the National Statistical Committee says.

Economic contribution: Increased share in GDP and foreign exchange earnings

The country’s tourism industry demonstrated strong financial growth last year. According to preliminary estimates, gross value added in this sector amounted to 74.4 billion soms. Tourism’s share in GDP increased to 3.8 percent (3.6 percent a year earlier).

Tourism exports, reflecting revenue from hosting foreign tourists, reached $1,098.5 billion, an 8.1 percent increase compared to 2024.

Kyrgyzstanis spent $564 million on travel abroad (imported services).

Revenue dynamics across service segments varied. Spa and resort services showed the greatest growth, increasing by 32.2 percent to 2.4 billion soms.

Restaurants and food service businesses earned 26.1 billion soms, an increase of 20.9 percent. Hotel revenue amounted to 11.1 billion soms, and tourist transportation brought in 17.3 billion.

Business structure: Individual entrepreneurs predominate

As of January 1, 2026, at least 148,100 tourism-related businesses were registered in the country. The overwhelming majority—87.1 percent, or 129,000 people—operate asindividual entrepreneurs. Geographically, business is concentrated in Bishkek (33,800 entities), Osh region (21,000), and Osh (19,500).

The resort area of ​​Issyk-Kul region officially has 3,200 businesses providing recreational services.

The guest accommodation infrastructure in 2025 included 842 specialized establishments and 2,316 guesthouses. There were 388 hotels, 98 resorts, 17 sanatoriums, and 102 travel agencies operating in the country.

The production of related products increased by 26.7 percent. In particular, the production of national beverages and mineral waters increased to 4.5 billion soms.

Tourist flow and investment decline

The total number of tourists accommodated in the organized sector reached 1,780 million, which is 1.5 times higher than the 2024 figures. The informal sector (private sector and guesthouses) hosted 1,736 million people.

74,000 people traveled through travel agencies, primarily citizens of Kyrgyzstan traveling within the country and abroad.

Despite the growth in operating revenues, investment activity in the sector slowed.

More than 19 billion soms were invested in the construction and reconstruction of tourist facilities, a 3.3 percent decrease compared to 2024. The share of tourism investment in total fixed capital investment decreased from 8.5 to 5.2 percent. The Cabinet of Ministers and the private sector primarily invested in road repairs, hotel renovations, and the development of natural parks.

Tourism development remains a priority for Kyrgyzstan’s economic policy. According to the World Bank’s forecast, the service sector, including tourism, is a key driver of stabilizing economic growth at 5.5 percent.