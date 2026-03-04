10:54
Kyrgyzstan participates in ITB Berlin International Tourism Fair

The ITB Berlin 2026 International Tourism Fair, one of the largest and most prestigious international tourism platforms, is taking place in Berlin on March 3-4. The Ministry of Economy announced.

According to the ministry, the official opening ceremony of the Kyrgyz Republic’s national stand took place as part of the exhibition.

«The stand at ITB Berlin 2026 was organized by the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Tourism Development Support Fund OJSC, with the assistance of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Federal Republic of Germany. Representatives of 11 travel companies, four destinations, and the Kyrgyz Association of Tour Operators (KATO) are participating. B2B meetings, presentations of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential, and events dedicated to the upcoming World Nomad Games and the Chingiz Aitmatov International Issyk-Kul Forum are planned within the exhibition,» the statement reads.

Kyrgyzstan’s participation in ITB Berlin 2026 is aimed at promoting its national tourism product, expanding international cooperation, and strengthening the country’s position in the global market.
