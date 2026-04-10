Eduard Kubatov appointed Director of State Agency for Tourism Development

Eduard Kubatov has been appointed Director of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Kyrgyzstan.

The corresponding personnel decision was made by the country’s leadership.

Eduard Kubatov is a renowned mountaineer, entrepreneur, and public figure in the Kyrgyz Republic. He is the President of the Mountaineering Federation and is considered one of the world’s most accomplished climbers.

He became the second Kyrgyzstani to conquer Everest and has also climbed other highest peaks, including K2, one of the most challenging mountains in the world.

Before his athletic career, he served in the national security agencies and holds the rank of retired lieutenant colonel.

Eduard Kubatov also worked in business, served on the boards of international companies, and was the Honorary Consul of Indonesia in Kyrgyzstan.

This appointment comes amid a declared commitment to developing the tourism industry, including promoting mountain and extreme tourism.