Tourist season officially opened in Osh city

On March 26, an event dedicated to the opening of the tourist season was held at Sulaiman-Too National Historical and Archaeological Museum Complex. The Osh City Hall reported.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture, local authorities, the Consulates of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in Osh, public organizations, tour operators, domestic and foreign tourists, artisans, and local residents.

«The opening of the tourist season included an exhibition of national dishes, a fair of crafts, paintings, and souvenirs, and a presentation of the new season’s products. In addition, comprehensive excursion routes were organized to explore the historical and cultural monuments of Sulaiman-Too, and the event was accompanied by a concert program,» the statement reads.