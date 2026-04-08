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Construction Ministry proposes new safety rules for extreme tourism facilities

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft set of regulations governing the construction of extreme tourism facilities.

The document aims to ensure safety in the construction and operation of such attractions as ziplines, suspension and glass bridges, toboggan runs, climbing routes, and observation decks.

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According to the background statement, these structures are classified as high-risk facilities and require careful consideration of seismic activity, climate conditions, terrain, and natural hazards, including avalanches, landslides, and rockfalls.

The draft proposes mandatory requirements for load calculations, structural strength, installation of safety systems, as well as the presence of evacuation plans and alert systems. Particular emphasis is placed on the safety of both visitors and staff.

The regulations also provide for measures to minimize environmental impact, including slope protection, erosion prevention, and preservation of the natural landscape.

Drafters note that the introduction of these standards will improve the safety of tourism infrastructure and reduce the risk of accidents at extreme tourism sites.
link: https://24.kg/english/369455/
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