Karakol receives Travelife Certified status at ITB Berlin

The public association Destination Karakol has been awarded the prestigious Travelife Certified status — the highest level of the international sustainable tourism certification system. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the official award ceremony took place in Berlin during the international tourism exhibition ITB Berlin 2026.

The Travelife Certified status confirms that the organization’s activities comply with international standards of sustainable and responsible tourism. To obtain the status, organizations must meet more than 200 criteria, including environmental responsibility, support for local communities, preservation of cultural heritage, respect for human rights, and the implementation of sustainable tourism management practices.

Receiving the international certification marks an important achievement for the development of sustainable tourism in Karakol and the Issyk-Kul region, and reflects international recognition of the efforts made by local organizations.

The initiative was also actively supported by the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and the Karakol City Hall, which promote sustainable tourism development at both national and local levels in Kyrgyzstan.