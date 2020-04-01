At least 10 people violate curfew during night in Osh region

At least 10 people violated the curfew during the night in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Commandant Malik Nurdinov told today at a press conference.

According to him, two men drove a car being drunk at night in Kara-Suu district.

«Preventive work has been carried out with all the violators, except for drunk drivers. Protocols of violation have been drawn up in relation to them,» Malik Nurdinov said.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.