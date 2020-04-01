11:35
119 people detained for breaking curfew in Bishkek

At least 119 people were detained for violating the curfew in Bishkek. The Commandant of the capital, Almazbek Orozaliev, told today at a briefing.

According to him, they are 102 men, 17 women.

«We detain about 100 people for breaking the curfew in Bishkek daily. This is a bad indicator, it needs to be reduced to zero. I urge citizens to stay at home and not to leave it without need,» Almazbek Orozaliev said.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
