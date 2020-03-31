Commandant of Bishkek toughens restrictive measures

Commandant’s office of Bishkek introduced additional restrictive measures. The Commandant of the capital, Almazbek Orozaliev, told today at a briefing.

According to him, he signed a corresponding order the day before, in particular, a ban on travel by personal vehicles without urgent need was imposed.

«It is forbidden to move around the city with the exception of movement to the place of work and back for employees of organizations, whose activities are included in the list approved by the commandant. In this case, there must be a certificate from the place of work. Work of all organizations and enterprises with the exception of those ensuring the life-sustaining activities of the city is stopped,» he said.

It is forbidden to visit relatives, acquaintances, neighbors, gather in groups of more than three people with the exception of family members. Minors are not allowed to move around the city unaccompanied by adults.

«We are forced to take such unpopular measures, because there are many people on the streets who endanger themselves and others. Do not go out without urgent need. Otherwise, we will take measures in accordance with the law,» he said.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.