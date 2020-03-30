15:24
USD 80.20
EUR 88.31
RUB 1.03
English

First patents recover from coronavirus in Jalal-Abad region

First recovered from coronavirus registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, condition of the patients should be assessed by a medical commission before discharge.

«Before discharge, patients will be examined by an epidemiologist, virologist and infectious disease specialist. According to preliminary data, patients are to be discharged today,» Madamin Karataev said.

The official did not voice the number of recovered patents.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148506/
views: 221
Print
Related
Ten more infected with coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 700,000 people
Infected with coronavirus in Chui region - residents of Kok-Zhar village
China announces end of epidemic
272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan
Arab charitable foundations to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
Jack Ma Foundation to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
3.5 mln soms transferred to special account of Osh City Hall to fight COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 8,224 people under supervision of doctors
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 67,500 people for a day
Popular
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
30 March, Monday
15:15
Novosibirsk-Bishkek flight passengers ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov for help Novosibirsk-Bishkek flight passengers ask Sooronbai Jee...
14:12
Ten more infected with coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
14:02
First patents recover from coronavirus in Jalal-Abad region
13:49
Police detain 122 curfew violators in Bishkek overnight
12:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 700,000 people