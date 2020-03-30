First patents recover from coronavirus in Jalal-Abad region

First recovered from coronavirus registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, condition of the patients should be assessed by a medical commission before discharge.

«Before discharge, patients will be examined by an epidemiologist, virologist and infectious disease specialist. According to preliminary data, patients are to be discharged today,» Madamin Karataev said.

The official did not voice the number of recovered patents.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.