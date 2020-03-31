137 people detained in Bishkek for breaking curfew

Police detained 137 people for violating the curfew in Bishkek. Commandant of the capital, Almazbek Orozaliev, told today at a briefing.

According to him, they are 116 men, 18 women and three minors.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.