At least 122 people were detained in Bishkek for breaking curfew. Commandant of the capital Almazbek Orozaliev told at a briefing.

According to him, these are 97 men and 23 women.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.