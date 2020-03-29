26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 26 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, 13 new cases were registered in Jalal-Abad region, 6 — in Osh, 2 — in Bishkek, 4 — in Chui region and 1 — in Naryn region.

«All the newly infected are hospitalized, work is underway to identify contact persons,» he said.

As of today, there are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.