Curfew in Bishkek: Journalists not to be accredited

There will be no accreditation for journalists during a state of emergency. The Commandant of Bishkek, Almazbek Orozaliev, told at a briefing.

He explained this decision by safety of journalists.

«Laws are applied to everyone, including the media. In addition, all questions are sent via messengers. We analyzed the situation, it is necessary primarily for health of journalists. Many media outlets in other countries work remotely. Press centers can answer all questions, everyone can ask a question by calling the hotline,» Almaz Orozaliev said.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
