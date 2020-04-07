Curfew breakers fined in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

Persons who have violated the curfew will be fined 3,000 soms from today on. Commandant of Nookat, Kara-Suu districts, and Osh city, Malik Nurdinov, told at a press conference.

According to him, the Commandant’s Office has fined 10 people for a day, three of them were drunk drivers.

«We warned, asked not to break the curfew. However, some people did not understand this. Persons who have violated the curfew will be fined 3,000 soms, drunk drivers — 20,000 soms. This amount includes fine for breaking the curfew, and 17,000 — for drunk driving,» Malik Nurdinov said.